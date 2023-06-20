Bestselling Books About Looking Beautiful

The Best Advice I Ever Got by Katie Couric talks about the best lessons she took from extraordinary people. Katie Couric reports from the front lines of the worlds most inspirational people in the fields of politics, entertainment, sports, philanthropy, the arts, and business. People like Meryl Streep, Malcolm Gladwell, and Mario Batalli are some of the people she interviewed. She distills the ingenious insights of leaders and visionaries who tell you how to take chances, follow our passions, cope with criticism, and commit to something greater than ourselves.

Eat, Drink, and Be Gorgeous by Esther Burn is a nutritionists guide to living well while living it up. Esther Blum is a registered dietitian and certified nutrition specialist and she is regularly in fitness magazines. She outlines everything a girl needs to know to live the life she loves but also maintain her youthful beauty. Its all about balance and indulging to satiate not saturate. She gives tips on how to dine out without packing on the pounds, what to eat to prevent wrinkles and acne, and how to control out of control hormones and much more.

The EveryGirls Guide to Life by Maria Menounos reveals this reporters secrets on everything organizing life, managing time, and ascending the ladder of success, losing weight, and styling yourself like the stars. Maria often does her own makeup and hair for celebrity events. Raised by working-class immigrant parents and later exposed to Hollywoods most elite experts, Maria draws from her life experiences to bring together this interesting guide to girls everywhere. She shares personal experiences and photos from her life and professional journey. She gives advice on health and teaches you how to do it all while living a healthy and happy life.

The Beauty Detox Solution by Kimberly Snyder shows you how to eat your way to radiant skin, renewed energy and the body you have always wanted. Nutritionist and beauty expert Kimberly helps dozens of celebrities get red-carpet ready and now you can finally get her star treatment. She traveled the world and learned age-old beauty secrets that helped her coarse hair become smooth, her breakouts disappear, and her belly fat go away. She learned that what you eat is your ultimate beauty product and shes developed an important program that rids the body of toxins.

Return to Beauty by Narine Nikogosian is a recipe book about old-world recipes for great radiant skin. This book offers recipes made from fresh ingredients that can be found right in your kitchen. With special recipes for winter, fall, spring, and summer, you can expect to look beautiful all year round. These natural and inexpensive products can be whipped up in less than ten minutes. Mix a jar of honey with crushed walnuts to create a scrub for oily skin or dabs of cottage cheese to lighten under-eye circles or almond oil to hydrate chapped lips. For the first time her secrets are revealed so you can have star-worthy skin.