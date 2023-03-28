Benefits Of Martial Arts For Women

Martial arts or otherwise called fighting arts is a practice and tradition of combat. All kind of martial arts has the same objective of physically defeating another person or defending oneself from physical harm or threat. Some martial arts are associated with beliefs while others follow a code of honor. It is considered as an art and a science. Martial arts refer to the art of warfare or combat. I came from the Greek word Mars/Ares meaning the Greek god of war.

Martial art is not only for men but also for women. Women are born weaker in physical strength compared to men. The need of women to learn martial arts is increasing now a day because of high issues of rape and harassment. Women need to protect themselves from any of these situations that can put their lives in danger. If you want to successfully learn martial arts and the proper techniques of self defense, you have to give time and dedication for it. Repetitive training is needed to build up strength and technique. It also needs time for meditation as well as mental training. Having a positive mind of beating an opponent is half winning the fight.

Aside from this benefit of protecting yourself, martial arts can improve awareness of the mind and body. The mental strength will be improved as you master the art of focusing. You will be able to focus more on your daily task and improve your level of alertness even with small details of what is happening around you. Concentration is very important in martial arts training. To be an effective martial arts student you must be able to picture out your success as you go along with the training.

Learning martial arts can improve ones physical and mental health. Feeling stronger mentally will give you the sense of security to be able to manage any dangerous situations that might occur. It will build up your self confidence to handle any physical threatening circumstances. Throughout the training you will learn the movements and impacts on your body as well as the opponent or attacker. Knowing when to strike or hit and how to do it properly will give you the strength with your full body potential defending yourself.

It takes years to learn and master martial arts but the outcome is worth the sacrifice. You will feel better physically and mentally. Possible attackers may even think twice of approaching you. Learn martial arts for your own safety and protection.”