Beauty Tips For Glowing Skin In Summer

The changing season affects a lot to our to our body. Skin is one of the important part of our body. We need to take care it with the changing season in order

to get lucrative and glowing skin and look beautiful. We have to change the way to take care our skin in different season. There may be different ways,

in different season. For taking care of our skin, we need to analyze the environment and how the season affects over the place you are living.

We need to do additional take care of our skin in Summer season which may harsh our glowing skin.

Home Remedies take care in Summer Season are as below:

1. Make a paste of Multani Mitti and Gulab Jal and apply it on your face and other parts of skin you want to glow. Apply it near your face to get rid of dark circle

near eyes.

2. Wrap a grated raw potato under your eye for 15 minutes. wipe off the residue and apply an eye cream. It will remove dark circle under your eye.

3. Face Mask for Dry Skin: Make a paste of honey, orange juice, multani mitti and rose water and apply on your skin for 10-15 minutes. Wash off when it after 15 minutes

It will help you to preserve your Dry Skin.

4. Face Mask For Oily Skin: Make a paste of papaya Pulp and lemon juice and apply on your face for 15 minutes and then wash it off.

5. Glowing Facial Mask: Make a paste of fuller’s earth, honey and mashed papaya and apply on your face. When it starts to dry then wash if off.

6. Take the steam to open and clean your skin pores. It helps you to get your skin pores clean.

7. Make a paste of banana and milk and apply on your skin for 20 minutes and wash it off with cold water. It will give you glowing skin.

8. Apply honey on your face and round skin. Your skin will be smoother and glowing.

9. Make a paste of turmeric powder (Haldi) and orange juice. Scrub it on your face and neck and wash if off with cold water.

10. Apply Vasline on your body to keep your skin glowing.

These tips have been given by our Natural Beauty Advisor in order to keep our skin smoother and glowing. These tips are very important to preserve our body from harsh summer season.She is very helpful and wants everyone to pay a little bit attention to their skin.