Balloon Artist San Diego- How To Make A Balloon Hat

Balloon Artist San Diego Series- How to make a 2- balloon spiral hat

First of all, its a lot easier to follow the instructions in a video format rather than in a written format. For best results visit my YouTube channel under the channel name Sandiballoon.

Now, having issued that disclaimer, here are the instructions:

1.Take a 260 and inflate it all the way giving it a good burp. Its important that the balloon be mostly inflated. If youre worried about overinflating, then inflate all the way leaving only about a thumbtip size portion uninflated.

2.Twist off a bubble, and HOLD it while you wrap the balloon around head. Find the point where the bubble you are holding and the balloon wrapped around the head criss-cross. Squeeze them together and twist them together. You now have a stick hat.

3.Inflate a second balloon the same way you did for the first. Once again, fully inflate and give a good burp to release the pressure a little.

4.Twist off a small bubble on the nozzle end, and attach it to the small bubble on the hat.

5.Spiral the two sticks together. Its a bit easier if you are sitting down and use your knees hold the hat and stick at the base while you spiral them. It should look a bit like a barber shop pole. When you reach the end of the shorter balloon, squeeze and twist the two balloons together to lock them.

6.Find the center of the hat at the back (directly opposite of the sticks). Pinch the center point and twist ONE SIDE of the hat. This puts an attachment point at the back that will make the next step much easier.

7.Twist a bubble at the end of the free stick. Make sure that you hold onto the bubble until you lock it to the hat.

8.Twist the bubble into the attachment point that you made at the back of the hat. The hat should now have a sort of triangular shape.

9.Take the balloon at the top of the hat, towards the back and give it a little shape by squeezing the air out of the balloon (in that area) and slowly letting it back into that space. This will train the balloon to keep that shape. Play with putting that bend in various places and see the different shaped hats that you get.

10.Place the hat on the head, smile big and take a picture!

