Avoid Hiring Fake Medical Staff Understanding The Importance Of Primary Source Verification

Before going into the main area of discussion, we first need to understand what primary source verification is? Primary source verification or PSV is an act of obtaining the applicants credentials from the original source. Means that education, experience, license etcetera of a job applicant should be verified from the source of origin. And when we talk about primary source verification for medical screening, before hiring the medical staff, it is highly important for the employer to verify the credentials of the applicant as the field of medical is very sensitive and related to the life of human being.

Now lets discuss why the primary source verification of a medical staff has high importance while medical screening. In the global scenario, shortage of qualified health professionals has made employers in many countries to look for the qualified foreign professionals to fill the unoccupied opportunities. And when these qualified professionals leave their home country, large number of unqualified locals starts to fill the positions left vacant by those. Many of them may have certificates and degrees earned from unaccredited or bogus institutes.

As the field of medical is highly sensitive, therefore primary source verification has emerged as the highly important task for employers. A well designed and implemented PSV programme gives maximum security to the employer and prevents medical staff having false education, employment experience or a license to practice as a medical professional.

Moreover, medical screening of a health professional is also a compulsory requirement from many regulators, but due to difficulties in background checks internationally, PSV of a medical staff often been implemented poorly or omitted from the case. This negligence during background screening may leads to medical malpractice done by fake medical person.

Professional background screening companies can help a lot in this regard. Writing a letter or email to primary source and hope for the response may not be a useful tool anymore. Background screening companies have experience to do the screening successfully and provide the accurate results. They have standard procedures to execute the process of screening from start to end efficiently. Therefore, hiring services of background check companies for medical screening would be a definite advantage.

Remember!

Neglecting the primary source verification during the medical screening of a medical professional may lead to a life and death of a human. Therefore it is a social responsibility of employers to perform the background check dutifully and regulators to keep a strict check on medical background screening of all the medical staff hired locally or from foreign countries.