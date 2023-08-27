Are Women More Powerful Than Men

Signifying gender clash, members of both sexes, especially when in the comfort of unisex gatherings, have expressed deficiencies in the opposite sex. You know what men are like and you know what women are like are the usual comments. In todays real competitive world, the question asked above has become more important.

History, unfortunately, has not been kind to women. They were suppressed, almost in every culture- at least, over the last 2000-3000 yrs. They were said to be less intelligent, passive, emotional and much more. Not only men, even women thought that those assertions were gospel truths. They hardly ever protested. It became a way of life. As a concept, it fitted very well in the making of a stable society, where men worked outside and women worked at home.

As if they were locked at home, women were neither accessible for study nor were known properly. Not only the lay, even poets, who gave direction to the society, openly said that women were a mystery. Even women did not know about themselves. Far from showing power, ignorance made them suffer so much. Looking back, even men feel sorry for the suffering women had to go through then.

Parallel to other changes, there have been radical changes in relation to women in the last century. However, with men, even many women, resolutely guarding the status quo, getting education, as a start, was a big struggle for women. But then, once they gained education, their horizon of thought broadened. Women’s empowerment thus began. In addition, although Right of Man- a produce of French revolution, did little for women, it certainly made them- especially the feminists, aware of their rights. Feminists struggled hard for womens rights.

Following a long struggle, women are now able to express themselves in a coherent way and scientists are able to study them better. Books and journals are full of research papers dealing with them. Now we know that women are better off biologically. They survive birth trauma better, live longer and can withstand stress more. In addition, while their beauty helps them in beauty mad world, enhancing beauty, use of cosmetics, ornaments and colourful dresses give them an edge. Following sexual revolution, they have been able to use their sex power, as never before. In a competitive world, these and other factors matter a lot.

Unlike many centuries available to men, availing just a single century, they have shown success in so many fields. Their lack of success in politics is simply due to selection procedure followed by parties. Although seen to be empowerment of women, it is their exceptional power, which is clearly seen in the success statistics. The question is, will this success go on? Almost as an answer, like a mans world of today, the book, Womens Power: Its Past, Its present, Its Future: Femocracy, makes a case for womans world in the future.