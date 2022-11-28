Arbe, the artist who has achieved world-wide success, comes from Soviet Armenia. Arbe, also known as Ara Berberyan, is the son of a well-known and highly regarded artist and professor of Art and Design. Arbe’s father recognized his son’s potential and talent when Ara was still young. When Arbe was twelve, his art work was first exposed to the world in -The World by Children’s Eyes- exhibition. The exposition was opened in the U.S.S.R and then traveled to Canada, United States, France, and Italy. Arbe went on to complete a Master of Art degree at the University of Art and Designing in Yerevan, Armenia. During his studies in the nation’s capital, Arbe was especially drawn to the works of Klimt, Picasso, and Dali for inspiration. Although material on these artists was limited in the Soviet era, Arbe managed to find the appropriate works. After graduation, in 1981, numerous government-commissioned projects at national theaters, hotels, and the Yerevan Airport were completed by Arbe. The artist focused on the development of his career. It was not easy to be an artist in the Soviet Union. However, through his determination, Arbe succeeded in obtaining various projects through the Architectural Office, -Gostproect-. During this time, facades for public buildings, officer, and other spaces were designed by Arbe. The artist used elaborate gold designs and ornate marble patterns in his work on the facades, no doubt drawing his inspiration from the renowned Gustav Klimt. Various private commissions for exclusive clients and government officials followed. These private pieces included murals, classical portraits, and numerous landscapes.

Oil on canvas work is typical to Arbe’s art. Paintings that incorporate metallic textures in abstract backgrounds can also be recognized as those completed by Arbe. The artist likes to use gold and silver hand worked leafs to give his creations a three dimensional and attention grabbing aspect. His pieces are an exquisite mixture of modern and classic, completed in earth-tone palettes with vivid, sparely added colors such as red, blue, and purple. The artist also likes to use Armenian history, legends, biblical themes as inspiration for his work. Arbe’s art work is characterized by a feeling of peace and exudes a soothing glow. International art auctions and various online art auctions are great sources for purchasing this amazing artist’s work.

Written by Billy