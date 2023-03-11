An Ultrasound Therapy Machine Can Significantly Improve the Results of Physical Therapy

More and more health care professionals are recommending the use of quality home ultrasound devices to patients that suffer from chronic pain conditions and other injuries. In fact, doctors now advise the use of an ultrasound therapy machine in physical therapy. This is because ultrasound therapy has been found to improve the results of physical therapy.

Deeper penetrating ultrasound waves While physical therapy is already considered to be one of the best non-invasive treatments for relieving pain, incorporating the use and application of ultrasound therapy can enhance its results. Ultrasound therapy complements physical therapy in many different ways. One of these ways is that the sound waves produced by an ultrasound machine deeply penetrate the skin.

The high frequency sound waves produced by an ultrasound device have the power to penetrate the surface of the skin up to 4 inches. These sound waves are focused on affected and injured areas so that symptoms can be alleviated. There are two key advantages that ultrasound therapy poses: The first is that it increases cellular activity, oxygen flow and blood flow to the affected area; the second is that it diminishes edema and inflammation (swelling), which are two of the main sources of pain.

Speeds up the body’s healing process

In all of the clinical studies concerning ultrasound therapy, the majority of participants reported that they experienced less pain, faster recovery and greater mobility. In a nutshell, ultrasound therapy produced thermal benefits, which allows the muscles to relax and reduce pain and swelling. 20-minute daily sessions using this device can accelerate the body’s healing process when it comes to fractures. The same duration can also improve the physical functions of older adults, as well as decrease the pain that they experience, especially those suffering from osteoarthritis.

Other benefits of ultrasound therapy

In addition to complementing physical therapy, ultrasound therapy also provides many other benefits. One of the most obvious of which is the fact that through this type of treatment, there will no longer be a need for patients to completely depend on pain relievers and other drugs. While aspirin, naproxen and ibuprofen are helpful for relieving pains affecting the joints, muscles and tendons, as well as chronic conditions such as back pain and arthritis, these do not come without risks. With regular use, these drugs increase the risks of kidney damage, ulcers and even heart failure.

