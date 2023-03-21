America’s Obsession With Rich And Famous Celebrities

They are rich, they are famous and a lot of people want to be like them. Americans have always been obsessed with celebrities. Be it socialites like Paris Hilton, or actors like Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie or entertainers like Madonna , Michael Jackson. Some love them, some hate them but one thing is for sure, you can not ignore them. They are like us – only better. They are rich, elegant, beautiful versions of us.

So what makes these celebrities so special? Is it because they are rich, beautiful, and popular? Or is it because they have worked really hard to succeed in a competitive show biz? A possible reason for our obsession with celebrities may be that they are what we want to be. They are in news all the time. Even the smallest things they do have the potential to make it to the front page of the newspapers. United States is obsessed with celebrity couples and kids of famous celebrities. If Bradd Pitt and Angelina Jolie take their kids to modeling shoots with them, if becomes a breaking news. If we buy a particular product, many times we do it because of the celebrities who endorse them.

Brands, big companies having realized our obsession with celebrities hire them to endorse their products. They pay millions to these celebs to endorse their products and it really sells! Thanks to our love, hate, madness for these celebrities, this makes them so popular and wanted. Our love and passion for these stars originates from the fact that they have it what it takes to get on the top. This is want we want to be, no matter which area of work we belong to. In simple words, Success is the magnet which attracts us towards them.

We, the Americans are obsessed with celebrities, only because we are obsessed with success. The dreams of making it big attract us towards successful celebrities. The flashy lifestyles of these successful people, their physical appearance and charisma inspire and motivate us. Kids like to imitate their favorite actor’s on screen roles and elders like to copy their dressing style, clothes and fashionable accessories. The humans have always been curious about other people by nature and if those other individuals are successful celebrities, then it becomes an obsession.

We are always obsessed with celebrities. Some of us consider them to be god. America is really obsessed with celebrities!