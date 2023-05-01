Allergy Spares No One, Not Even Celebrities!

Allergy indeed is an inevitable thing, it spares no one! Allergies are abnormal reactions to ordinarily harmless substances. Allergic reactions occur when the immune system is triggered by allergens which can either be inhaled, swallowed or come in contact with skin.

Some of the most common allergens are; pollens, dust, foods, insect bites, mold spores, viruses, bacteria, even sudden change in environmental condition, plants and perfumes. People may vary in allergic reactions, some may have simple frequent sneezing, others may have skin rash from mild to severe, and some people may have other allergic reaction.

Celebrities With Allergies

Celebrities need to look good in front of the cameras all the timejust imagine seeing your favourite star sneezing all the time during an interview, or having those swollen nose, swollen lips or even swollen face because of allergies. That would be so shameful! But allergies are inevitable thing; anyone can have allergieseven stars!

Some of these stars are never ashamed to admit that they too have allergies; the telltale itchy, puffy, watery eyes and red, stuffy nose signal changes in the seasons in homes and workplaces across the country. What these people suffer from is allergic rhinitis, or hay fever. Hugh Grant, Scarlet Johansson and Hillary Duff all have hay fever. So the next time you see them on screen with the red nose, they may be suffering from their allergic rhinitis again!

As a celebrity, they must not only look goodthey should also smell really good because they will be dealing with so many people. But the perception of what really smells good for Eva Longoria and Drew Barrymore may be confusing because they are both allergic to perfumes.

Cats and dogs has been once a trend among the celebrities, we often see them cuddle them around. But for Paula Abdul, Nicole Ritchie, Tyra Banks and Alanis Morissette Cats are NO NO! These celebrities are all allergic to cats. Nelly Furtado is another star whos allergic to dogs, for his reason we never see her on screen with a dog. The furs on these pets probably trigger their allergies.

Sharon Stone and Anna Kournikova are both allergic to flowers. Mandy Moore is allergic to smoke, perhaps during her concerts she would not allow the smoke effect. Steve Martin, like many other ordinary people is allergic to shellfish. Its one of the most common allergies which so many people are suffering from. Britney Spears and Antonio Banderas are both allergic to insect sting; they often have this inflammation from an insect bite.

For this reason, it is very important to have an allergy test. Having an allergy test will help you avoid those allergens which cause your allergic reaction. As to what they always say, prevention is better than cure.