All women are beautiful and unique in looks, shape and character. If you are a woman you need to remember how beautiful you are and appreciate what you already have. Sometimes we all have times when we wish something different but we need to learn to love what we have.

Being a big woman or tall woman or skinny woman is great. Men love different women. Men love healthy women. Try to stay fit and healthy. Women don’t have to look certain way, but women need to be healthy. Eat well, exercise and have a happy attitude.

Acceptance

Accept yourself. Women sometimes struggle with a body image of themselves, so learn to accept yourself. How to accept yourself? Start with positive thinking. Positive thinking is a first step in a right direction. The more you tell yourself you look good and you are beautiful the more you will become like that.

Tell yourself men love women of your type and find something good about you each day. Maybe you have beautiful eyes or lips or body shape.

Focus on what you see good is in you, you will gain confidence and people will notice it. The more you love yourself, the more people will believe you.

You won’t necessarily get more love or affection but you could convince people to believe what you believe.

Don’t blame yourself if someone doesn’t love you for who you are. We all wanted to be accepted and loved by people who are important to us. We can’t make anyone to love us. We can help people to like us but we can’t make them do what they don’t want to do. It’s not your fault people are this way.

Freedom

Be free. Start your day in feeling free. Let yourself be who you are. Accept yourself the way you are and love yourself today. Learn more about yourself, enjoy activities and live in the present moment. What is the present moment?

What does it mean to live in a present moment. I think by living in a present moment you can regain your freedom. Enjoy every moment of your life now. Most people are trying to live in the future or some day, other still live in their past and their past memories. But you try to learn to live in a present moment, enjoy your life experience right now. Some people will say, but how can I enjoy my life now when I don’t have this.. and that?

Learn to appreciate and love every moment of your life. You will become happier, more satisfied in life and everyone around you will become happy too.

You will experience a greater peace in your life and your life will become richer.

