Exploring Common Complaints Against Cosmetic Surgery

Cosmetic surgery has become a culturally accepted part of our lives in this country today, and many people have been very pleased with and proud of the results they have achieved through its use. For those with disfigurements on their face that make life quite difficult, cosmetic surgery can be particularly helpful. Yet, there are many arguments against cosmetic surgery, both its safety and its necessity. Often, people who go to receive cosmetic surgery are those who are simply discontent with their life in general and think that a change in their looks will somehow fill the empty void. There is a longing to be younger, more beautiful, and more attractive physically than we are, so the idea of cosmetic surgery to help make this happen can be appealing for many. Various surgeries can be performed including facelifts to give one a more youthful, wrinkle-free appearance and breast enhancements to make a woman feel more feminine and sexy. With all of these procedures, there are several viable arguments against cosmetic surgery and its use.

Arguments For And Against Cosmetic Surgery

There are always two sides to every debate, and the arguments against cosmetic surgery are no different. Some argue for the use of cosmetic surgery, purporting that it can be useful to help enhance ones own body image and make them more self-confident and full of self-esteem. Yet, on the opposite side, when we derive our self-worth from our body image, we are fighting a losing battle, because the aging process in an inevitable part of life that cannot be stopped, halted, or changed. For true happiness and peace to occur, a look must be taken on the inside, not merely on what is temporary, including our bodies.

Those who argue against cosmetic surgery also site the high incidence of malpractice and botched surgeries as another reason to steer clear of this type of surgery. The risk of surgery of any kind is greater than most people realize, yet these risks are often minimized by practitioners. They argue that recent and innovative medical technology makes these procedures virtually fool-proof, and the serious risks are minimal at best. Yet, it is always wise to realize that there is a chance for failure, and one may end up in even worse shape than they were before the procedure began. Weighing both sides helps to ensure that people make a wise and informed decision either for or against cosmetic surgery and whether it is the right choice for their situation and lifestyle.