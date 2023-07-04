Advantage And Disadvantage Of Cosmetic Surgery

Many men and women consider getting plastic surgery due to many perceived imperfections or flaws in their body. On the other hand there are also some individuals who really need operations to improve and restore the function and form of their bodies. There are so many advantages and disadvantages under the different procedures that fall under it.

Advantages

The biggest merit that can be attributed to any cosmetic operation is the satisfaction and the joy that usually comes with a successful operation. Most patients who go under the knife come out from the recovery period satisfied and full of praise for their doctors. The improvement itself is another physical and mental advantage that gives the patient much confidence and eases her worries.

Plastic surgery also gives back, either fully or partially, the form and function that a damaged organ or part of the body may have had. Many deformed children and adults experience normalcy after reconstructive procedures that are aimed to help them.

Disadvantages

Despite the general optimism that patients usually have for their procedures, there are risks that accompany these. The risks and complications that can happen during and after the operation are some of the biggest disadvantages of plastic surgery. During surgery, the patient can bleed excessively or react adversely to the anesthetic used on her.

Cases like these can basically escalate to a dangerous situation that may turn out fatal or dangerous for the patient. Other disadvantages of the procedure are the dissatisfaction that comes when the patient has high expectations that are not met by the operation. This is where it is emphasized by the doctors that the patient should not have unrealistic expectations regarding the changes that the surgery can bring.

Overall, plastic surgery is safe but it is expensive. If your only option to fix a problem is plastic surgery then it is well worth the money. For example, a lot of women who experience stretched skin from pregnancy opt in for tummy tucks to fix the problem because they cannot fix it on their own. Or if you have been in an accident and you need reconstructive surgery to fix injuries you have obtained, it may be well worth the money. But, if you are having self confidence issues plastic surgery may not be worth the money.

The overall advantages of any cosmetic procedure are greater than the disadvantages. This is probably because many of the disadvantages can be prevented avoided through modern medicine. Tests and screenings can also help to establish if the person is a viable candidate to undergo certain operations. Advancement in medicine and science has made so many procedures safe and reduced the risks of some.