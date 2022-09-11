A Potential Replacement For Chronic Pain Medication Low Level Laser Therapy

People who suffer from daily symptoms of pain tire of taking chronic pain medication cocktails to alleviate their constant suffering. Yet, faced with the choice between feeling the pain and paying for expensive medications, most people reluctantly choose to spend the money for relief. There is however, good evidence to suggest that low level laser light therapy can replace a large portion of peoples dependence on medication.

The current environment in the medical field is one of tension. Doctors willing to go with the newest developments may quickly prescribe, or direct patients to laser therapy, while other traditional practitioners continue to resist these new ways of treating infirmity. Science is on the side of the new developments, and thousands of medical research tests stand to prove the effects of cold laser therapy.

Understandably, if a person had to visit a clinic several times a week to reap the same benefits that he or she could get by taking pills as part of his or her morning routine, it might not be an improvement to switch to laser treatment. The great benefit lies in the reality that laser therapy units can be purchased and used from the comfort of a persons own home.

An initial investment is costly, several thousand dollars at least, but the long-term savings compared to continued prescription medication costs is more so. Moreover, daily use of a light therapy instrument may cure or permanently alleviate the sources of pain in a persons body. Not every person will experience total healing, but the science behind the treatment indicates that many people will, to some degree heal.

Low level laser light therapy is better than chronic pain medications because it, unlike the pills, stimulates bodily tissues to heal and self-repair. In severe cases, people suffering from cancer have used laser treatment to stimulate bone marrow growth, which in turn improved health and vitality leading to some level of recovery and daily vitality. No one claims that this therapeutic treatment is a replacement for all medical advances, but it certainly is a beneficial new development with great promise for its future.