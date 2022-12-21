Life is for living, yet for so many, it means being tied down to a job, stuck in one place, one holiday per year if you’re lucky, and then only for a few weeks. And to save money you visit relatives so you can save on accommodation! Sound familiar. We’ve all done it.

Well it’s time to get out of the boring, dull and monotonous routine and start living. Time to break through the barriers that hold you back. Time to start putting your dreams into action and your goals into reality!

And here’s how to make it happen.

Rule number one – Get Started!

It’s no good talking about it, thinking about it, wishing for it or waiting for someone else to make it happen. If you want it all, you have to do it all, simple as that.

Stop comparing someone else’s life with your own, and wishing yours was better. Make it better. That’s what a lifestyle without boundaries is all about. And anyone can do it, you just have to get started.

Doing the same thing the same way, year in year out will not get you the results you want. You need change. You need a different direction, and you need action.

As the saying goes “Actions speak louder than words”. And how true it is. Talking about a better life won’t get you one, but putting a plan into action will.

Rule number 2 – Keep At It.

So many people make the decision to change, stick at it for a month or maybe even a year, but as soon as it gets too hard they give up. If you want it all, if you want a lifestyle without boundaries, you can not be a quitter. Quitting is not an option, and you must be prepared to take the word quit out of your vocabulary if you are ever going to be successful and achieve your goals.

Finally rule number 3 – Don’t Let Others Drag You Back.

The road to where you want to go won’t be a smooth one, let’s be practical. There will be bumps, twists and turns. But you must stay on the track if you want to finish the journey. So be prepared, there will be plenty of people trying to pull you back. They will offer all sorts of advice, they will tell you things like “you can’t do that” or “it will never work”. Just remember, the ones who tell you, you can’t, are the ones who don’t do it themselves! And they have no business interrupting those of us who are.

To live a lifestyle without boundaries, to have freedom, time and money to really enjoy life, to provide for your family is there for anyone who makes the decision to do it. And with the persistence to see it through you will enjoy a lifestyle far beyond your dreams.